National Dialogue Committee to sign framework for talks next Wednesday

The bipartisan talks aiming to resolve differences between the Kenya Kwanza Administration and the opposition have agreed to adopt a framework guide the dialogue.

The co-chairs Kalonzo Musyoka leading Azimio La Umoja Coalition and his Counterpart in Kenya Kwanza Alliance Cecily Mbarire said they will sign the framework next week on Wednesday once the senate ratifies the committee on Tuesday at its special sitting.

“We have agreed on the framework and the issues which have been framed by the technical teams and which have been approved by this meeting,” said Mbarire.

However, the team is yet to agree on the agenda issues that have now been put in a single document for further refining.

The committee also dismissed politicians degrading the talks in the public rallies saying they remain committed to the talks.

Their sentiments were backed by the Kenya Veterans For Peace, that brings together retired Kenya Defence Forces Military officers who urged the committee to remain focused and avoid distraction by political drumbeats.

In a statement issued on Friday, the retired military officers warned that contrary remarks from political leaders could lead to collapse of the talks and the entire peace process.

“We want to go on record warning political leaders to desist forthwith from transacting the matter before the bipartisan talks committee at public rallies or elsewhere so as to allow the two teams to deliver on the mandate of the National Dialogue Committee without undue coercion,” the statement reads in part.

The Dialogue Committee is expected to meet again on Wednesday next week to sign the sixty-day framework if the Senate approves the talks on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Giverson Maina.