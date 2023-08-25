Transport CS hosts top officials from China construction company CCCC

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Friday that his ministry and a group of Chinese investors are exploring avenues for additional partnerships to develop the sector.

Murkomen, who held a meeting with the top leadership of the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) at his office in Nairobi led by the chair of the Company’s board Mr. Wang Tongzhou disclosed that talks particularly revolved around the role to be played by Chinese company CCCC, engaged in various projects in Kenya, in the realization of President William Ruto’s infrastructural agenda.

“We discussed possible collaboration in the realization of Kenya Government’s infrastructure expansion plan as we seek to improve mobility, promote trade and investment, and enhance regional integration,” the CS said

He expressed gratitude to investors from the People’s Republic of China such as CCCC for their contribution toward Kenya’s development even as he expressed optimism that the two sides will continue to work together for the good of the people.

“On behalf of the Government of Kenya and H.E. President William Ruto, I wish to thank China Communications Construction Company for their continued support and partnership in advancing Kenya’s infrastructure agenda and look forward to working together to enhance national and regional interconnectivity,” He said in a tweet

Among those who accompanied Mr Wang into the meeting with Murkomen include; CCCC – Vice President Chen Zhong, Tang Qiaoliang (CCCC GM of Overseas Business Department), CRBC Board chairperson Du Fei, Yuan Chunkun (GM – CRBC, Kenya Office) among others.

The Kenyan delegation included PSs Mohamed Daghar (Transport), Patrick Mariru (Defence), Ummi Bashir (Culture and Heritage), Ag. Infrastructure Secretary Eng.Luka Kimeli, and DGs Kung’u Ndung’u (KeNHA), Eng. Silas Kinoti (KURA), NAMATA Ag. DG Eng. Francis Gitau among others.