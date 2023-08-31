NCBA Golf Series enters penultimate round at Rift Valley Resort

The yearlong NCBA Golf series is set to enter the penultimate round this weekend, the thirteenth leg of the series at the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort.

Over 100 golfers are scheduled to tee-it-off at the resort’s picturesque, yet challenging,18-hole course with grand finales tickets at stake for winners.

The grand finale which will bring together winners from various legs of the series will be held in November at Sigona Golf Club.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “We are excited to be heading back to Great Rift for the thirteenth event in our 2023 calendar. The course’s breath-taking views and challenging layout promise an exciting competition for both participants and spectators, and we are, therefore, looking forward to the event.”

The Great Rift Valley Golf Course, established in 2000, is renowned for its stunning views of mountains, plains, lakes, and the Rift Valley’s escarpments. The course features 18 holes around the Great Rift Valley Lodge, providing a picturesque setting for the competition.

This leg follows the recent event which was held at the Kitale Golf Club on August 19th, 2023, drawing the participation of 84 golfers. The top performer in that event was Isaac Gitonga, who secured the top spot with a score of 70 gross.

The 2023 NCBA Golf Series features 14 qualifier events and two junior tournaments in Kenya and Uganda held in partnership with Junior Golf Foundation and U.S. Kids Golf.