International NewsNEWS

Netherlands moves billions in gold to London in ‘crisis preparedness’ move

BBC
By BBC
3 Min Read
While much of the gold was sold in New York and then repurchased in London, more than 27 tonnes was physically moved to the UK

The Dutch central bank (DNB) has confirmed that billions of dollars in gold has been taken out of North America and relocated to London, citing “increasing geopolitical unrest”.

DNB said on Wednesday that 86 tonnes of gold had been removed from the US and Canada in a complex operation that took several months. It is now being held by the Bank of England, where the precious metal can be traded more easily “in a crisis situation”.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Bank president Olaf Sleijpen said the move was “necessary to strengthen our resilience and preparedness”.

The decision comes amid an ongoing trade dispute between the US and Canada, with both countries announcing fresh tariffs on each other after failed trade talks.

DNB said the transfer, which took place between March and August, saw 27 tonnes of gold bars moved from New York and Ottawa to Zeist in the Netherlands.

A similar quantity and quality was then moved to London, with no need to melt the bars down.

Nyandarua sub-county administrator arrested
State gives update on relocation and evacuation of flood victims
Kisumu Museum management transferred to county government
Tanzania opposition officials detained ahead of leader’s court appearance

Exactly much gold was transported across the Atlantic Ocean has not been revealed.

The rest of the transfer was carried out by selling the gold in New York, and repurchasing it in London, the bank said.

“Combining the processes of buying and selling and physical transport has allowed DNB to spread the risks associated with such a complex physical gold relocation,” the statement said.

DNB did not confirm what it was referring to with its mention of “geopolitical unrest” but the US economy remains in an uncertain position due to the country’s ongoing war with Iran, which has impacted global trade.

Canada, meanwhile, has been hit hard by US tariffs on its key sectors of steel, aluminium, lumber and automobiles as well as an additional 50% levy on about C$28bn ($20bn; £15bn) of Canadian goods announced in August.

DNB said that gold that is held with the Bank of England “is regarded as the world’s most easily tradable gold,” and therefore more readily available in a crisis than if it was still in the US or Canada.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, the DNB held 31.3% of its gold in New York and 19.7% in Ottawa. This has now fallen to 18.5% in both countries.

The total Dutch gold stock was 612.4 tonnes at the end of 2025 and has been valued at €72.2 billion, DNB said.

The bank’s share of gold in London has increased from 18.1% to 32.1% after the move, while it still holds 30.8% of its reserves in the Netherlands.

Mudavadi calls on health workers to end stalemate, engage in meaningful dialogue
Mudavadi heads to Addis Ababa for final push in Raila’s AU chair bid
Kenya leads African innovation at global GIS Excellence Awards in San Diego
Five people killed in Lamu alshabaab attack
Sidian Bank signs an MoU with Kirinyaga University to empower students and staff
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Iranian attack on Saudi tanker killed two Filipino sailors, Saudi Arabia says
Next Article Kilifi prepares for El Nino as 80,000 families set to be displaced
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kilifi prepares for El Nino as 80,000 families set to be displaced
County News NEWS
Iranian attack on Saudi tanker killed two Filipino sailors, Saudi Arabia says
International News NEWS
Calvo Mistari, Naiboi release two singles ahead of album release
Music
Lizzo ‘grateful’ after judge dismisses lawsuit against production company
Music

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Wetang’ula warns against tribal politics as leaders rally for unity

Local NewsNEWS

Iranian President lays wreath at the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s Mausoleum

County News

Marauding lion attack leaves three people nursing serious injuries

Local NewsNEWS

Gachagua, Ruto console families in memorial for 21 Hillside fire victims

Show More