Ngara B rides high as Swamibapa Development prevails

The title chase for Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50-Overs Division 2 League is gradually turning out to be an exhilarating two-horse race between Ngara Sports Club B and Stray Lions C.

But leaders Ngara B continue to ride on the crest of a wave as the rivalry heats up.

The Piyushkumar Patel led Ngara B side defeated Stray Leopards A by 94 runs at Impala Club, Nairobi to consolidate their lead on the points table.

But Stray Lions C didn’t score points at the weekend as they had no fixture. They play the Wolves Cricket Team this weekend while Ngara B have a bye.

Ngara B has collected maximum points in their last five matches and are leaving nothing to chance.

They top the NPCA Division Two log with 36 points, six clear off their closest challengers Stray Lions C.

Reached for comment, Ngara’s Team Manager Harsh Patel maintains that his boys are good enough to cling onto the pinnacle.

Harsh quipped: “Our fight is against Stray Lion C. So, we intend to come hard and fight hard to try and come top.”

Stray Lions C skipper Subin Abraham is equally confident of their chances in the competition, and here’s what he had to say: “We are closely watching all our opponents’ performances, ground conditions and plan well for the coming matches based on the conditions. We are playing Wolves this weekend after a week’s lull, and are confident we’ll deliver a good result.”

In other division two matches, Obuya B defeated An-nadil Jamaly by 67 runs at their Lenana backyard.

Swamibapa Development defeated Wolves B by 13 runs at Viraj International Academy.

In Division One, hosts Sikh Union B defeated Ruaraka B by 9 wickets.

Sir Ali B beat Gymkhana B by 10 wickets at Sir Ali Muslim Sports Club. At Jamhuri, Samaj B beat Swamibapa B by 44 runs Ngara A beat Obuya Academy A by 185 runs.