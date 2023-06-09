NHIF in countrywide drive to enlighten civil servants on the scheme

There is need for conducting regular and effective monitoring and evaluation as well as awareness creation of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) schemes.

NHIF Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing Dr. Phyllis Nyakiba says the move will ensure that civil servants have access to quality healthcare services countrywide.

She spoke during a Monitoring and Evaluation exercise for civil servants conducted in Kitengela, Kajiando County.

NHIF in conjunction with the Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action, State Department for Public Service and the Union of Kenya Civil Servants, is conducting a countrywide Monitoring and Evaluation exercise to establish the effectiveness of the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants.

The joint exercise, seeks to among other things, gather crucial information that will improve the management and administration of the scheme.

It also seeks to gauge the know-how of civil servants regarding the scheme including their awareness level regarding the benefits they are entitled to, establish whether they know how to access the services, and any other challenges that they encounter in their day-to-day use of the scheme.

During the Monitoring and Evaluation exercise conducted in Kitengela, civil servants were taken through a discussion on their wellbeing which centred on preventive care.

They were especially encouraged to take up their annual full body checkup, which is part of the benefits they are entitled to under the scheme.

Civil servants cited preauthorization approval timings and some accredited hospitals not having essential drugs as some of the challenges that need to be urgently addressed.

The civil servants’ enhanced scheme is a negotiated comprehensive cover between the procuring entity which is State Department of Public Service and NHIF.

The scheme, managed by NHIF, is a healthcare program that provides health insurance coverage to civil servants in the country.

The scheme is enhanced through the individual statutory contributions paid monthly by various ministries after deductions and topped up.

It has existed since January 2012 and covers all civil servants.