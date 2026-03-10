Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto mourns Webuye Road accident victims, urges urgent road safety measures

President Ruto urged the agencies responsible to address all traffic violations to ensure road safety across the country.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
Accident

President William Ruto has mourned the victims who lost their lives Monday night in Webuye, Bungoma County. 

The accident occurred at Malaha area along the Webuye–Kitale Highway, involving passenger vehicles and a truck on the busy route linking Webuye and Kitale leaving 15 people dead and several others injured.

The President urged the agencies responsible to address all traffic violations to ensure road safety across the country.

This coming as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) unveiled an Instant Fines Traffic Management System on Monday that will automatically detect traffic offences and send violation notifications to motorists via SMS.

“Our condolences to the families of the victims of the horrible accident in Webuye, Bungoma County, that occurred last night. May God give strength to the affected families to bear with the loss. We also wish speedy recovery to those injured. We ask agencies responsible to address all traffic violations to ensure road safety across the country,” mourned President Ruto.

At the same time, the Prime Cabinet Secretary also called on all drivers to exercise caution on the roads, especially during the rainy season and at all times.

Murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe re-arrested
Kamala Harris poised to announce her running mate
Mama Rachel hosts inaugural First Lady Round-table at UN Habitat
High Court dismisses petition against Nzoia Sugar lease

He called on the Kenya National Highways Authority  to identify blackspots along the highways install clear warning signage.

“I call on the Kenya National Highways Authority to urgently identify and address blackspots along our highways, install clear warning signage and strengthen road safety awareness,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi stressed that NTSA working closely with traffic police, must intensify enforcement to remove unroadworthy vehicles from our roads and hold those responsible accountable.

“Every life matters, and together we must act decisively to prevent such tragedies on our roads.” He noted.

 

Also readhttps://www.kbc.co.ke/instant-fines-for-motorists-as-ntsa-management-system-goes-live/

Antibiotic resistance a growing threat to children, Senator warns
Gov’t to implement measures to address Taifa Care rollout challenges
Parliament intervenes to resolve land squabbles in Lang’ata, Mavoko
450 volunteers launch into action for World Youth Festival Assembly in Nizhny Novgorod
King Mohammed VI commits to ICJ its support for Palestinian cause
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenyan delegation at the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women Kenya participates in the CSW70 Conference
Next Article Konza’s AI-powered contact centre solution unveiled at Siaya digital summit
- Advertisement -
Latest News
KRA deploys 350 body-worn cameras to cut illicit trade
Business Local Business
Konza’s AI-powered contact centre solution unveiled at Siaya digital summit
Technology
Kenyan delegation at the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women
Kenya participates in the CSW70 Conference
International News
China five year technology roadmap
China’s five-year roadmap bets big on innovation in strategic leap
Technology Technology

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Security operation launched in Marsabit, Isiolo counties

Local News

DP Gachagua calls for integration of AI to enhance security in East Africa

AfricaCounty News

Kenya, Ethiopia committed to enhancing bilateral ties

Local News

Finance Bill 2023 sails through second reading as 176 MPs vote in favour

Show More