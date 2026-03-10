President Ruto mourns Webuye Road accident victims, urges urgent road safety measures

President William Ruto has mourned the victims who lost their lives Monday night in Webuye, Bungoma County.

The accident occurred at Malaha area along the Webuye–Kitale Highway, involving passenger vehicles and a truck on the busy route linking Webuye and Kitale leaving 15 people dead and several others injured.

The President urged the agencies responsible to address all traffic violations to ensure road safety across the country.

This coming as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) unveiled an Instant Fines Traffic Management System on Monday that will automatically detect traffic offences and send violation notifications to motorists via SMS.

“Our condolences to the families of the victims of the horrible accident in Webuye, Bungoma County, that occurred last night. May God give strength to the affected families to bear with the loss. We also wish speedy recovery to those injured. We ask agencies responsible to address all traffic violations to ensure road safety across the country,” mourned President Ruto.

At the same time, the Prime Cabinet Secretary also called on all drivers to exercise caution on the roads, especially during the rainy season and at all times.

He called on the Kenya National Highways Authority to identify blackspots along the highways install clear warning signage.

“I call on the Kenya National Highways Authority to urgently identify and address blackspots along our highways, install clear warning signage and strengthen road safety awareness,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi stressed that NTSA working closely with traffic police, must intensify enforcement to remove unroadworthy vehicles from our roads and hold those responsible accountable.

“Every life matters, and together we must act decisively to prevent such tragedies on our roads.” He noted.

