Local NewsNEWS

No one is above the law, NCIC warns leaders fueling hate

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has said that it will not hesitate to take action on any leader found culpable of threatening peace in the country.

Addressing the media on Monday, NCIC Chairperson Bishop Kepha Nyamweya expressed concern over the political intolerance, hate speech, and ethnic incitement witnessed that could threaten peace in the country.

The new Chairperson cautioned political leaders against using inflammatory statements saying political influence does not confer immunity from accountability.

“The commission will not be deterred by rank, prominence, or affiliation when discharging its mandate. Any individual, regardless of position, found to have violated the National Cohesion and integration Act, 2008, will be subject to the full range of remedial and punitive measures available, including prosecutions where the evidence so warrants,” said the NCIC Chairperson.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

NCIC called upon political parties to enforce internal discipline and ensure that their officials, candidates, and supporters adhere to constitutional and legal standards of conduct in all political activities and communications.

“Parties bear direct institutional responsibility for the conduct of their members and cannot distance themselves from the consequences of the toxic environments they permit or encourage,” he said.

Gov’t pledges to disburse capitation to public schools on time
Leaders rally behind UDA-ODM pact, call for unity at Chebukati’s memorial
WHO outlines tips to prevent food-borne diseases amid flood crisis
Go for vocational courses to improve employability, beat joblessness-experts urge youth

The Commission also took note of deliberate disruptions of political meetings and public gatherings, inflammatory utterances by politicians and online attacks targeting individuals on account of their political opinion and condemned the incidences that also threaten constitutional democracy.

NCIC urged the political class to exercise restraint and demonstrate genuine respect for their political opponents.

National Assembly commences debate on Finance Bill 2024
Tree Growing Day: Govt eyes to plant one billion trees Friday
President Ruto condemns attack on Trump
Kenya and US reaffirm their commitment to enhancing security, fostering a global peace partnership
G7 women governors unite to shape Kenya’s political future
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Flower farms begin downsizing workforce on rising fuel costs
Next Article Kindiki highlights education gains as State pledges more investment
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Fire razes Malindi villas, owners count millions in losses
County News NEWS
National Prayer Breakfast to be held on Thursday
County News NEWS
Government declares Wednesday public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha
Local News NEWS
Caption. Graduates of the World Bank-backed informal settlements improvement programme at Matopeni, Kayole, Nairobi County.
Kenya’s small steps, but steps nevertheless
OPINIONS

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Patient awarded Ksh157M payout for medical negligence

Local NewsNEWS

Atwoli backs striking airport workers amid flight disruptions at JKIA

County News

Nairobi hosts major conference on nutrition, food systems

County NewsNEWS

Makueni Governor calls on development partners to work together

Show More