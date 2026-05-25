No one is above the law, NCIC warns leaders fueling hate

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has said that it will not hesitate to take action on any leader found culpable of threatening peace in the country.

Addressing the media on Monday, NCIC Chairperson Bishop Kepha Nyamweya expressed concern over the political intolerance, hate speech, and ethnic incitement witnessed that could threaten peace in the country.

The new Chairperson cautioned political leaders against using inflammatory statements saying political influence does not confer immunity from accountability.

“The commission will not be deterred by rank, prominence, or affiliation when discharging its mandate. Any individual, regardless of position, found to have violated the National Cohesion and integration Act, 2008, will be subject to the full range of remedial and punitive measures available, including prosecutions where the evidence so warrants,” said the NCIC Chairperson.

NCIC called upon political parties to enforce internal discipline and ensure that their officials, candidates, and supporters adhere to constitutional and legal standards of conduct in all political activities and communications.

“Parties bear direct institutional responsibility for the conduct of their members and cannot distance themselves from the consequences of the toxic environments they permit or encourage,” he said.

The Commission also took note of deliberate disruptions of political meetings and public gatherings, inflammatory utterances by politicians and online attacks targeting individuals on account of their political opinion and condemned the incidences that also threaten constitutional democracy.

NCIC urged the political class to exercise restraint and demonstrate genuine respect for their political opponents.