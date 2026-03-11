NTSA: Instant fines from traffic offenders meant to bring sanity on roads

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has dismissed claims that the newly introduced instant fines system is meant to generate revenue.

Speaking in Nairobi, the NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said their objective is not to make money but to bring sanity on the roads.

The new NTSA boss said the enforcement has been the weakest link within the authority, promising to change the narrative.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Nairobi declined on Tuesday to issue interim orders stopping the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) from implementing the newly introduced instant fines system.

President Ruto last week directed NTSA to roll out speed monitoring cameras on highways as a measure to address road accidents.