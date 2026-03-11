Juanita Tunu signs with UMG East Africa

Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG East Africa) has announced the signing of Juanita Tunu, a rising artist from Nairobi whose sound blends contemporary Afro-pop with subtle rock undertones and a confident, modern vocal approach that moves effortlessly between English and Swahili.

Juanita first sharpened her craft through Sol Generation Records’ YouTube Artist Development Program, where she began building her audience and artistic identity.

“I’m grateful for every step that brought me here, from building through Sol Generation’s program to now signing with UMG East Africa. This partnership is the platform I’ve been working toward, and I’m ready to show the world what I’m about.”

Through her partnership with UMG East Africa, Juanita enters a new phase of her career, supported by a global music company platform designed to accelerate her growth, expand her reach, and introduce her talent to audiences across the continent and worldwide.

“Juanita is an exciting new voice with real star potential—distinctive, compelling, and culturally grounded,” said Chinasa, Managing Director, Universal Music Group East Africa. “She represents the next generation of Kenyan artists shaping the future of African pop, and we’re proud to welcome her to UMG East Africa as we work together to take her music to the world.”

Known for songwriting rooted in real emotion, capturing love, growth, and self-expression, Juanita is currently working on new music as she prepares for a major year ahead.