EntertainmentFilm

Nairobi Film Festival calls for submissions ahead of October event

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read
Photo from NBO Film Fest 2025/ Jimmy Furahaa

The annual Nairobi Film Festival, stylised as NBO Film Fest, is set to return from October 15 to 25 with a showcase of films and shorts from across Africa.

Ahead of October, organisers have called for submissions from filmmakers, but this year the call comes with a small caveat.

“To support the festival’s sustainability and strength, we’ve introduced a small submission fee this year,” organisers said. “This fee will help sustain the festival and help us keep championing bold, brilliant storytelling from Africa and beyond.”

All filmmakers will be informed of the selection by September 1, but the deadlines and submission fees are as follows:

Early Deadline: March 31, 2026

  • Category – Feature Film; Price – $10
  • Category – Shorts: Price – $5

Regular Deadline: May 31, 2026

Lizzo responds to weight-shaming and sexual assault suit
Gospel reality TV series moves to Showmax
Wangechi announces new album set for release this month
Two Kenyan content creators make Global discover list of 2026
  • Category – Feature Film; Price – $20;
  • Category – Shorts; Price – $10

Late Deadline: July 15, 2026

  • Category – Feature Film; Price – $25;
  • Category – Shorts; Price – $10

Founded in 2017, the NBO Film Festival is among the few film festivals that take place in Kenya and is “devoted to celebrating African and African Diaspora cultures through film.”

In 2025, NBO Film Festival served as an exclusive venue to watch one of the breakout films and highlights from the 2025 festival, “How to Build A Library”, a documentary which told the story of Wanjiru Koinange and Angela Wachuka, the founders of Book Bunk as they embarked on the task of restoring Nairobi’s historic McMillan Memorial Library, a once-grand colonial relic built in 1932 exclusively for white patrons.

In KBC Digital’s review of the film, this author argued that in its closing sequence, “the film subtly suggests that restoring a library and demanding better governance spring from the same impulse: the belief that public spaces, public institutions, and public power belong to the people.”

Unfortunately, the documentary lost the Grand Jury prize to ‘My Father’s Shadow’ by Akinola Davies. At the time, the panel of jurists said they “unanimously chose to honour” the film because “it deeply resonated” with them adding that it was “a poignant narrative about longing, the enduring bonds of family, and the profound yearning for a single day with one’s father.” The film went on to win a Bafta at the 2026 ceremony.

Selected films for this year’s festival will be announced in mid-September, prior to the festival’s opening in October.

Lives of Nairobi men inspire latest adult series ‘4Play’
Priest replaced after Sabrina Carpenter shoots music video in his church
Kevin Maina to host music match series, ‘The Blend Date”
Elsa, Arap Uria, Bolo, Mwangi Muthoni named visionary TikTok voices
Potter stars among tributes to Sir Michael Gambon
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Eric Omondi calls for Nairobi cleanup on Saturday
Next Article NTSA: Instant fines from traffic offenders meant to bring sanity on roads
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PS Omollo: Sustainable natural resource use and protection could reduce conflicts
County News NEWS
Government, Kiambu County partner to operationalise Wanini Kireri Magereza Level 4 Hospital
County News NEWS
Facebook owner Meta buys ‘social media network for AI’ Moltbook
Business International Business
France and Kenya join forces to tackle surge in online gender-based violence
County News

You May also Like

Entertainment

Under Our Skin Festival returns for fourth Year

Entertainment

TikTok’s ‘Mapangale’ dance sparks outcry over violent imagery

kfcb
CelebrityEntertainment

MCSK boss, Ezekiel Mutua, chimes in on Steve Harvey divorce rumours

CelebrityEntertainment

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz engaged

Show More