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NTSA intensifies training for PSV operators to curb road crashes

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has intensified training for public transport operators as part of efforts to reduce road crashes and improve safety across the country.

The second cohort of the Public Transport Professionalisation and Capacity Building Programme is currently underway in Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia counties, following a similar exercise conducted in Garissa, Voi and Mombasa last week.

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The training, running from September 28 to October 1, brings together PSV drivers, fleet managers and Sacco directors, with the Authority seeking to strengthen professionalism, compliance and safety standards in the sector.

“As an Authority, we are focused on bringing back sanity on the roads. We have to save lives and serve Kenyans,” NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said in a statement.

In Nakuru, more than 200 participants from 27 Saccos are attending the training.

NTSA says the programme focuses on professional conduct, passenger care and wellness, defensive driving, vehicle safety, compliance with traffic laws, digital systems and emergency response.

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The training also covers fleet operations, financial and governance practices, customer experience and technology, with operators expected to develop 90-day improvement plans.

In addition, the programme seeks to address behavioural, vehicular and operational factors contributing to road accidents.

The programme will also strengthen compliance with licensing, roadworthiness, insurance and passenger safety requirements while generating industry input into the review of the PSV (Operations) Regulations, 2014.

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