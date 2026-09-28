Kenya strengthens local pharmaceutical production for health security

Kenya is strengthening local pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory cooperation to expand access to quality health products and build more resilient health systems across Africa.

Speaking during the opening of the sixth PharmaReg AfriSummit 2026, Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale outlined Kenya’s measures to reduce dependence on imported health products and strengthen domestic production.

Africa imports more than 70 per cent of the health products it consumes, while approximately 85 per cent of the continent’s pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are concentrated in eight countries.

Kenya targets 50% local production

According to Duale, through the 2026–2030 Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy, Kenya aims to produce at least 50 per cent of its essential health products locally.

He said thirteen new pharmaceutical companies have commenced operations, with some already manufacturing for export.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is also enhancing market surveillance and advancing Kenya’s regulatory system towards WHO Maturity Level 3.

Africa seeks stronger regulation

More than 2,200 substandard, falsified and non-compliant products have been removed from the market.

Held under the theme “Building the Bridge of Health,” the five-day Summit has convened more than 450 health professionals, regulators, industry representatives and partners from Africa and beyond to advance pharmaceutical regulation, local manufacturing and Universal Health Coverage.