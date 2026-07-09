NYOTA programme transforms lives of young entrepreneurs in Tharaka Nithi

The Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) is making a significant impact on youth entrepreneurship in Tharaka Nithi County through the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Programme, an initiative that is empowering young people to establish sustainable businesses, create employment and improve their livelihoods.

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‎For Shila Wanja Muthoni from Chuka, the programme has turned a long-held dream of owning a beauty business into reality.

‎‎With support from the NYOTA Programme, Shila acquired professional beauty kits, a UV machine for client services and practical training, and a hair dryer. She complemented the support with her own resources, enabling her to establish a fully operational beauty salon.

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‎Today, the salon is thriving, providing employment to one young person while also serving as a training centre for aspiring beauty professionals. Through the business, Shila is not only earning a steady income but also empowering other young people with practical skills that can help them become self-reliant.



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‎She expressed gratitude to MSEA, the Government of Kenya and the World Bank for giving her the opportunity to transform her passion into a sustainable enterprise.

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‎In Maara Constituency, Eric Ngugi is another beneficiary whose furniture business has experienced remarkable growth through the programme.

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‎Using the support he received, Eric acquired a circular saw, a woodworking drill and metal framework equipment for manufacturing flush doors.

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‎The investment has significantly enhanced his production capacity, improved efficiency and enabled him to produce high-quality products that meet the growing demand in the market.

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‎The expanded capacity has helped him attract more customers, increase productivity and position his business for future growth. Eric thanked MSEA, the Government of Kenya and the World Bank for equipping young entrepreneurs with the resources needed to grow competitive enterprises and secure sustainable livelihoods.

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‎Speaking to KNA, MSEA Tharaka Nithi County Director Nelly Diana said the NYOTA Programme is enabling young entrepreneurs to unlock their potential by supporting viable business ideas and equipping them with productive assets that foster enterprise growth.

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‎”The NYOTA Programme is about unlocking the potential of young people by supporting viable business ideas and promoting entrepreneurship as a pathway to employment and economic growth. We are encouraged by the success stories emerging from beneficiaries across the county, and we remain committed to ensuring more youth access these opportunities,” she said.

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‎ She noted that by supporting youth-led enterprises, the programme is creating jobs, improving household incomes and contributing to local economic development.