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Overloading behind Ngong-Suswa road damage – KeRRA

Authority says phased maintenance is underway as enforcement of axle load limits intensifies through a virtual weighbridge targeting overloaded trucks.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has attributed the damage witnessed in sections of the Ngong-Suswa Road to persistent overloading by heavy commercial vehicles. As a result, the authority says it has initiated phased maintenance work amid intensified enforcement of axle load limits.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, following widespread social media posts regarding the state of the road, KeRRA clarified that the road has experienced accelerated pavement damage due to trucks carrying loads far exceeding its design capacity.

According to KeRRA, the Ngong-Suswa Road was designed to accommodate a maximum axle load of 10 tonnes; however, some vehicles using the route have been transporting loads of up to 50 tonnes, severely shortening the road’s lifespan.

“The Ngong-Suswa Road is currently undergoing maintenance in phases to address existing pavement distress caused by overloading and to improve safety for our road users,” KeRRA confirmed.

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The authority noted that the road has been in use for the past eight years, with the final section only completed in December 2025. The damage is particularly evident on the section heading towards Suswa.

To prevent further deterioration, KeRRA has installed the Ngong-Suswa-Ewaso-Kedong Virtual Weighbridge to monitor heavy commercial vehicles and enforces compliance with axle load regulations under the Traffic Act.

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The agency reported that motorists found violating the prescribed load limits have already been arrested and charged, and warned that enforcement will continue to protect the road infrastructure.

KeRRA added that maintenance works will proceed in phases to improve the road’s condition and accommodate increasing traffic demand.

“We appeal to all road users to adhere to the stipulated load limits to ensure the safeguarding of this National Road asset,” KeRRA said emphasising that compliance is crucial for safeguarding the national road asset and ensuring safer travel for everyone.

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