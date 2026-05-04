ODM retreat begins amid deepening internal divisions

Calls for unity and reconciliation took centre stage as ODM kicked off a three-day retreat in Mombasa, against the backdrop of escalating internal divisions within the party.

The retreat, which began on Sunday, has brought together Members of Parliament, County Assembly leaders, the National Executive Council, and Cabinet Secretaries incorporated into the Broad-Based Government.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga said the meeting aims to address party unity, inclusivity, and the strategic direction ahead of the 2027 elections and beyond. Party Leader Oburu Odinga was absent during the opening session but is expected to join the retreat today.

The meeting comes amid the emergence of two factions-Linda Ground and Linda Mwananchi and weeks after leadership changes that saw Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi removed as Deputy Party Leader.

The Linda Mwananchi faction, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, skipped the opening session, which was largely attended by members aligned to the Linda Ground faction.

The party has been grappling with internal unrest following the sudden demise of its founding leader, the late Raila Odinga. While some leaders support the government, others have opposed the Broad-Based arrangement.

ODM Deputy Party Leader and Kisii Governor Simba Arati affirmed that the contribution of Raila Odinga to both the party and the nation will endure for generations.

“Even though his absence is deeply felt, his legacy is alive in all of us. The ideals he stood for- justice, equity, inclusivity and democratic struggle remain upon which this proud movement stands,” said Arati.

Arati noted that the party is anchored not on personalities but on a constitution that provides clarity, structure, and continuity. He reaffirmed that Dr Oburu Odinga is the Party Leader, days after Siaya Governor James Orengo declared himself Acting Party Leader.

“There is no vacuum in ODM. The party leadership is firmly in place and fully functional. The Party Leader at the helm is Hon. Dr Oburu Odinga, supported by Governor Abdulswamad and me as his deputies,” he stated.

He emphasised that all members must respect those entrusted with leadership “not as a matter of convenience but as a matter of constitutional obligation and political discipline.”

The Deputy Party Leader stressed that unity is not optional, warning that without it, the party risks disintegration. He extended an olive branch to the Linda Mwananchi faction, urging them to return.

“Our brothers come back home, we are ready, we can receive you. We will work, we will be one, we will be strong,” stated Arati.

However, he cautioned that they should not expect leadership positions, to avoid misleading members, citing a biblical analogy on leadership.

“Come back home, my brothers and sisters, we build our house, otherwise the ship is taking off.”

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said that while the country has a robust democracy and constitution, ethnicity remains a key foundation that must be addressed by building parties that transcend ethnic boundaries.

“We must not allow ODM to disintegrate. I want to tell our fellows from the lakeside that ODM is not a Luo party. The fights you have in your counties – supremacy battles and petty rivalries, should not kill Baba’s party,” appealed Governor Abdullahi.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho said he harbours ambitions of leading the party after serving as Deputy Party Leader under the late Raila Odinga for 10 years, but stressed that the party is greater than individual aspirations.

He urged members to remain committed to the party’s ideals, values, and principles amid ongoing political realignments as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Nassir emphasised the need for unity now more than ever, urging members to preserve the party’s identity.

He noted that the party has faced similar crossroads before, recalling past coalition arrangements, and called on members to rally together and strengthen the movement.

“We need to come out of here stronger than ever. We must get out of here rejuvenated, mobilising our grassroots machinery and controlling the narrative,” he said.