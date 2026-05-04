Jet fuel theft busted at Wilson airport, suspects arrested

A suspected attempt to siphon jet fuel from Wilson Airport has been foiled after detectives from the Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) intercepted a suspicious vehicle within the airport precincts.

The operation led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of 800 litres of jet fuel.

Detectives stopped a white Mitsubishi Canter, registration KBM 647D, which was found carrying four 200-litre drums of jet fuel. The vehicle had been moving within the airport area while attempting to pass as part of routine airport activity.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fuel was allegedly drained from an aircraft undergoing maintenance at the NASD hangar, operated by Airworks Aviation.

Further checks revealed that the alleged owner of the consignment, Gladys Ndumba Kanairo, did not have a gate pass, while the vehicle lacked the required authorisation from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to transport petroleum products.

Kanairo, the driver Timothy Wambugu Maina, and two accomplices Kennedy Njoka Kinuthia and Abdulmalik Musinga were arrested and are being processed for arraignment.

The vehicle and the recovered fuel have been impounded and held as exhibits as investigations continue.