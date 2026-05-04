WHO alert as Hantavirus infection on cruise ship leaves three dead

Three people have died and one is in intensive care after a cluster of hantavirus infections linked to a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization has confirmed.

One case has been confirmed by laboratory testing and five others are suspected.

“WHO is aware of and supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean,” WHO said in a statement posted on X. “To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases. Of the six affected individuals, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa.”

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially deadly infection that typically spreads to humans through contact with infected rodents, especially their urine, droppings or saliva. People can become infected by breathing in particles contaminated with the virus, often in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces.

In severe cases, the infection can lead to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a condition that causes fluid to build up in the lungs and makes breathing difficult. Early symptoms often resemble the flu — fever, fatigue and muscle aches — but can quickly worsen.

Person-to-person transmission is uncommon but has been reported in limited outbreaks.

“While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response,” the WHO said.

Investigations into the outbreak are ongoing, including lab testing and efforts to trace how the virus spread among those on board. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew, the WHO added, with an effort underway to determine the genomic sequence of the virus.

The agency is working with national authorities and the ship’s operator to manage the situation, including evacuating sick passengers. It has notified countries under international health rules and said it will publish a more detailed public update on the outbreak.

“WHO is facilitating coordination between member-states and the ship’s operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board,” it said.