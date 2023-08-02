Ombudsman conducts Mau tour amid ruling compelling state to compensate Ogiek community

The Commission on Administrative Justice (Ombudsman) led by Chairperson Florence Kajuju together with multi-sectorial delegation is undertaking a three-day fact-finding mission to sections of Mau ecosystem and Forest in Nakuru County, where a section of the Ogiek Community reside.

The visit is part of follow-up activities by the Ombudsman on the implementation of the ruling by the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the protection of the rights of the Ogiek community.

The Commission received oral submissions from members of the community on alleged violation of their rights by the state and inordinate delays in the implementation of judgement of the African Court.

The group thanked the Ombudsman for bring together all the stakeholders involved in the implementation of the decision of the court for the benefits of the Ogiek community.

Also present during the site visits were members of the National Land Commission including Commissioner, Hubbie H.Al-haji, Kenya National Commission of Human Rights CEO Dr. Bernard Mogesa, Nakuru County Commissioner Floyd Kibaara and Representatives from National Cohesion and Integration Commission as well as members of the Ogiek Peoples’ Development Program.

This site visit is in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and it brought together stakeholders in a forum where issues affecting the citizens in relation to the ruling implementation were discussed.