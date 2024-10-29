Here’s what to expect at the November edition of OngakuNoChe set to take place in Nairobi.

Where and When

The event will take place at INTI on November 2, 2024, beginning at 9:30 p.m. and continuing until late.

INTI, known for its unique fusion of Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, provides the perfect setting for this blend of music, culture, and culinary experiences.

Who to Expect

The night will feature performances by celebrated DJs Suraj and Qahir. Event organisers have said the event will be a treat for luxury aficionados, music lovers, and anyone looking to immerse themselves in a unique cultural experience.

What’s Happening

Guests will be treated to an exclusive showcase of Don Julio 1942, a premium tequila known for its rich flavour profile, including notes of caramel, vanilla, and warm oak.

This tequila, a symbol of luxury, will be central to the evening’s offerings, allowing attendees to explore its craftsmanship and heritage.

Why Attend

According to Victoria Mbugua, Brand Manager for Don Julio, this partnership with INTI aims to offer attendees an immersive luxury experience, reflecting the premium quality of Don Julio.

“We are excited to partner with INTI for this event, ” said Victoria Mbugua, Brand Manager – Don Julio.

“This event will offer an opportunity for consumers to fully immerse themselves in the Don Julio experience, understanding what makes this tequila a symbol of luxury and refinement.”