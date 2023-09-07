Home Podcasts News: The aftermath of the Africa Climate Summit

News: The aftermath of the Africa Climate Summit

By
KBC Digital
-

Githeri in 30 minutes. A steam cooker that can cook large amounts of food for companies and students in less minutes while consuming less energy is invented by Wycliffe Ngonga, one of the exhibitors at the Africa Climate Summit.

kiico
KBC Digital
Website | + posts
Previous articleOperations at Immigration Department bearing fruit, says Kindiki
Next articleTanzania coach Amrouche laments mistreatment by their host, Algeria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR