Oral Cholera vaccination campaign to save lives

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with county governments and with the support of WHO, UNICEF, and other partners, is conducting an Oral Cholera vaccination campaign from Thursday, 3rd August to Saturday, 12th August 2023.

The campaign aims to reach approximately 1.5 million people above one year old in six targeted counties: Nairobi County (Kamukunji and Embakasi Central sub-counties), Wajir County (Wajir North sub-county), Mandera County (Mandera East sub-county), Marsabit County (Moyale sub-county), Homa Bay County (Suba South sub-county), Machakos County (GK Prison and Special school), and Garissa County (Dadaab refugee camps).

Today, the Ministry conducted training sessions for county and sub-county teams in the targeted areas to ensure effective implementation of the vaccination campaign.

Community members, parents, and caregivers are strongly urged to take advantage of this life-saving opportunity and ensure they get vaccinated, along with ensuring their children receive the vaccine.

In addition to vaccination, the Ministry advises the public to continue practicing essential public health measures, including regular handwashing, proper water treatment, cooking food thoroughly, and using latrines for proper fecal disposal.