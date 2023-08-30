Senators to consider Climate Change bill during special sitting Thursday

Senate Speaker has gazetted Thursday, August 31 for a special sitting for senators to consider the Climate Change Amendment bill.

The consideration of the bill set to be concluded ahead of the Africa Climate Summit to be held next week from September 4-8 in Nairobi.

“I have appointed Thursday, 31st August, 2023 as a day for special sittings of the Senate. The special sittings shall be held in the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, commencing at 9.30am and 2.30pm respectively,” Kingi said.

Kingi said the senators will also consider a motion on the alteration of the Senate Calendar for the second session.

“In accordance with standing order 33 (5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the business specified in this notice shall be the only business before the Senate during the special sitting, following which the Senate shall stand adjourned until Tuesday, 5th September, 2023 at 2.30pm in accordance with the Senate calendar,” he stated.

The Africa Climate Summit is aimed at accelerating climate action solutions in Africa.

The event will be attended by over 16,000 delegates and dignitaries, key among them several Heads of State and Ministers from the region and across the globe.