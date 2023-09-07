Ouster of rebel ODM MPs sparks reactions

The expulsion of five MPs by Raila Odinga-led Opposition party for allegedly being disloyal continues to elicit mixed reactions.

Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua has weighed in on the matter saying the move undermines democracy.

The legislators who have had cordial relations with the Kenya Kwanza government were kicked out by Orange Democratic Party (ODM) party over gross misconduct.

They had previously been summoned by the party’s disciplinary committee to plead their case after going against the wishes of the party whose leadership is critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

In defense, they opined that they will not be intimidated for working with the government of the day to seek development for their people.

“The expulsion of ODM MPs working with the Government is wrong and undermines democracy. It’s a contradiction in terms to talk of freedom of expression when one cannot tolerate dissent” Mutua said on X.

He regrettably reacted to former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando’s endorsement of ODM’s decision.

“Sad to see people like Kabando Wa Kabando who claim to be social democrats support the injustice” Mutua stated.

The politician and activist termed the expulsion of the lawmakers as timely and right.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ODM Party resolved to expel from the party Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata) and Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South) for defying party position and gross misconduct.

Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga criticized the party for targeting leaders from one community.

In a rejoinder, Omondi unapologetically averred that he doesn’t need the ODM party to retain his seat come the 2027 polls while Ojienda expressed similar sentiments clearly stating he had no apologies.

“My Party has today expelled me for working with HE President William Ruto. I have no apology and will continue to work with the President” he said.

Homa Bay member of parliament George Peter Kaluma is pushing for fresh elections in the Constituencies of the ousted MPs.

“Kenya is a multi-party democratic state. You can’t play for Arsenal at day and play for Man Utd at night! Call by-elections and let the people decide their fate” he said.

For Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, he chose to turn to God by sharing on X formerly Twitter a bible scripture from Corinthians 10:13.

He wrote: “No trial is too heavy to lift! No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation, he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it”.

No trial is too heavy to lift!

No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.

The MPs got into trouble after they heeded President Ruto’s call to work together for the sake of the country’s unity and economic transformation.