Netflix’s chart topping African original reality series starring successful entertainers and A-listers from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania has been renewed for the third season.

The second season of the show was released in May 2023 and dominated social online conversations in several African countries weeks after its release. The conversations were triggered by the drama among stars Diamond, Zari and new cast member Fantana who within the short eight episodes had unintentionally created a love triangle.

As fans of the former two will know, Zari and Diamond share two children together and their ability to co-parent is a big part of their characters within the show.

https://twitter.com/NetflixSA/status/1699079999993581742/photo/1

This drama, coupled with its streaming numbers – it was the number one Netflix show in Kenya that week beating out “XO Kitty”, “Muted” which also premiered that week and finally dethroning fan favourite “Queen Charlotte” from the top spot – the news of its renewal comes as no surprise.

The show stars Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, SAfrica’s Khanyi Mbau, Nigerian Annie Macualey Idibia, 2Face Idibia, Nadia Nakai, Dj Naked and Kayleigh who were also the stars of the first season with new season entrants – Bonang Matheba, Luis Munana, Fantana, Rosette, and Sebabatso.