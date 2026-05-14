Pain at the Pump: Petrol price rises by Ksh 16, Diesel Ksh 46 in new review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a sharp increase in fuel prices for the period between 15th May and 14th June 2026.

According to the latest review, the price of Super Petrol has increased by Ksh 16.65 per litre while Diesel has gone up by Ksh 46.29 per litre. The price of Kerosene remains unchanged.

In Nairobi, motorists will now pay Ksh 214.25 for a litre of Super Petrol, Ksh 242.92 for Diesel and Ksh 152.78 for Kerosene.

EPRA says the prices are inclusive of taxes and adjustments under the VAT Act, Finance Act 2023 and revised excise duty rates.

The Government has however announced a subsidy through the Petroleum Development Levy Fund, using approximately Ksh 5 billion to cushion consumers on Diesel and Kerosene prices.

The new prices take effect at midnight and will remain in force for the next 30 days.