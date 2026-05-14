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Ex-Mathioya MP arrested in Ksh 6.4M land fraud scandal

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

Former Mathioya Member of Parliament Francis Njakwe Githiari has been arrested for allegedly defrauding an unsuspecting couple of Ksh 6.4 million in a land fraud scheme.

Investigations conducted by detectives from the DCI Headquarters Land Fraud Investigation Unit (LFIU) confirmed that the couple had entered into an agreement with Githiari for the purchase of a parcel of land in Ngong, which was to be developed into a double-storey house.

Further probe by the detectives also revealed that  the former Mathioya MP had also identified himself as a contractor responsible for both selling the land and constructing the residence.

The total cost for the land and construction was set at Ksh 40 million, payable in installments. The couple deposited Ksh 6.4 million into Githiari’s account as part of the payment.

“However, during routine visits to the construction site, the couple overheard disturbing news: claims of ownership issues regarding the land had emerged, with other parties reportedly filing a case to assert their ownership. This revelation raised serious red flags, prompting the couple to halt any further payments,” said the DCI.

A thorough investigation ensued, during which detectives found that Githiari had indeed fraudulently obtained the funds and a police case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

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“Upon review, the ODPP agreed with the investigating officer’s recommendation to charge Githiari with the offence of obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code,” read the statement from the DCI.

Authorities are expected to be arraign the former legislator before the Milimani Law Courts on Friday.

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