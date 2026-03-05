CMD urges political tolerance ahead of 2027 polls as IEBC targets 6.1M new voters

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has urged political leaders to exercise tolerance and embrace peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking on the second of the 8th edition of the People Dialogue Festival at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, CMD CEO Frankline Mukwanja called on political actors to shun confrontational politics and instead focus on ideological issues that matter to Kenyans.

“The People Dialogue aims to ensure that our politics transition from elite settlements and monologues to a system where citizens take part in conversations that govern them and make decisions about their economic and social well-being,” said Mukwanja.

“We urge all political players to exercise tolerance and conduct campaigns in a respectful manner. The 2027 elections must focus on our young people because they are the majority. Young people are not rejecting politics. They are challenging the way things are done, and if we change our approach to reflect their expectations, they will come on board,” he added.

United opposition leaders who attended the forum also challenged young people to take a more active role in politics ahead of the next election cycle.

Led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, the leaders called on the youth to register as voters in large numbers.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said it will commence enhanced continuous voter registration exercise on March 30 as part of preparations for the 2027 elections.

“From March 30, we will begin the enhanced continuous voter registration exercise. We are urging all eligible voters, particularly the youth, to turn out in large numbers. After the one-month window, the exercise will revert to our offices, which may limit accessibility for some voters,” said IEBC Nairobi County Election Manager Gogo Nguma.

He added that the commission will also visit institutions of higher learning to register eligible voters, as the electoral body targets at least 6.1 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The People Dialogue Festival, organised by CMD, brings together political parties, electoral stakeholders and the IEBC to discuss governance and electoral processes.

The forum began on Wednesday, March 4 and will run until Saturday, March 7.