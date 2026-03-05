County News

CMD urges political tolerance ahead of 2027 polls as IEBC targets 6.1M new voters

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read
The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) CEO Frankline Mukwanja //PHOTO: Jackson Mnyamwezi

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has urged political leaders to exercise tolerance and embrace peaceful campaigns ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking on the second of the 8th edition of the People Dialogue Festival at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, CMD CEO Frankline Mukwanja called on political actors to shun confrontational politics and instead focus on ideological issues that matter to Kenyans.

“The People Dialogue aims to ensure that our politics transition from elite settlements and monologues to a system where citizens take part in conversations that govern them and make decisions about their economic and social well-being,” said Mukwanja.

“We urge all political players to exercise tolerance and conduct campaigns in a respectful manner. The 2027 elections must focus on our young people because they are the majority. Young people are not rejecting politics. They are challenging the way things are done, and if we change our approach to reflect their expectations, they will come on board,” he added.

United opposition leaders who attended the forum also challenged young people to take a more active role in politics ahead of the next election cycle.

Led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, the leaders called on the youth to register as voters in large numbers.

Three arrested as police seize drugs in Watamu
Govt to launch Presidential Innovation Award (Youth Edition)
Government commits to improve TVETs
Kenya launches in major boost to public health security

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said it will commence enhanced continuous voter registration exercise on March 30 as part of preparations for the 2027 elections.

“From March 30, we will begin the enhanced continuous voter registration exercise. We are urging all eligible voters, particularly the youth, to turn out in large numbers. After the one-month window, the exercise will revert to our offices, which may limit accessibility for some voters,” said IEBC Nairobi County Election Manager Gogo Nguma.

He added that the commission will also visit institutions of higher learning to register eligible voters, as the electoral body targets at least 6.1 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The People Dialogue Festival, organised by CMD, brings together political parties, electoral stakeholders and the IEBC to discuss governance and electoral processes.

The forum began on Wednesday, March 4 and will run until Saturday, March 7.

Family calls for thorough investigations into death of kin
Kabarnet court sentences man to life imprisonment for defilement
Cracks emerge in the planning of Nyanza Investment Conference
Retrogressive practices blamed for low school enrolment among pastoral communities
Embu County Assembly passes Ksh.7.3 billion budget
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kindiki to opposition: Prepare for tough contest, we are not pushovers
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kindiki to opposition: Prepare for tough contest, we are not pushovers
Local News NEWS
Study calls for urgent amendments to Kenya’s Startup Bill
County News NEWS
EPRA expects gulf energy suppliers to honour contracts
Business Local Business
EACC proposes constitutional amendments to strengthen integrity in elections
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Bungoma County to host Madaraka Day Celebrations at Masinde Muliro Stadium

IEBC
County NewsNEWS

11 candidates cleared to vie for the upcoming Ugunja by-elections

County NewsNEWS

Victims of Mandera hotel attack airlifted to Nairobi

County NewsNEWS

Flower farms identified as child labour hotspots in Nakuru

Show More