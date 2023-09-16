Pastor Dorcas Rigathi closes wellness camp at ASK Jamhuri Grounds Nairobi

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on Friday closed the ASK Jamhuri Grounds wellness camp after a 1-month rehabilitation program of 78 men from various parts of Nairobi.

The camp that was launched by Pastor Dorcas a month ago was meant to rehabilitate youth who were not in severe cases of drugs and substance abuse.

Speaking during the closing ceremony Pastor Dorcas called on the youths to be ambassadors of change once they rejoin their families and the communities.

“You are my ambassadors, when you go home please speak to your brothers, speak to your sisters, tell them to stop being involved in drugs and substance abuse, it is destroying them. We want to change our communities and our society. We want a sober nation,” she said.

The 78 were selected after a successful screening.

The group also planted 100 trees to commemorate the great occasion, even as they received medals to the three top teams following a tournament they played during the wellness camp.

Last week the first cohort of youths who have been successfully rehabilitated at a rehab Centre in Timau graduated after a 3-months program.

Another group of 50 is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Limuru,Kiambu County.