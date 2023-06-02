Pastor Mackenzie, wife to remain in custody for six more days

Suspected Kilifi Cult leader Paul Mackenzie, his wife Rhoda Maweu and 17 other co-accused persons will continue to be held in police custody for another six days, a Shanzu Law Court Magistrate has ruled.

The 19 are being held in connection with the deaths of over 240 people whose bodies have been exhumed from his Chakama ranch inShakahola forest.

They had already spent 30 days in police custody.

The Director of Public Prosecution had requested the court to allow them to continue holding the suspects for another 60 days pending conclusion of investigations even as a new affidavit was filed by Investigating Officer Inspector Raphael Wanjohi to support the extension.

However, in their argument the defence team led by George Kariuki, opposed the request to extend the detention, saying the state ought to have filed a new application.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda ruled that the State is right to request for additional days and gave the defense team a six day period to file their responses to the request by the DPP.