The National Police Service (NPS), in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), has intensified joint road safety crackdowns and public awareness campaigns across multiple counties to curb traffic violations and promote safer roads for all users.

Traffic police bases in Kilifi, Makueni, Garissa and Machakos counties executed targeted enforcement operations and community outreach programmes focusing on public service vehicles (PSVs), boda boda operators, passengers and pedestrians.

In Rabai Sub-County, traffic officers from the Rabai Traffic Base partnered with NTSA officials for a night-time multi-agency crackdown along the busy Mombasa–Nairobi Highway. The operation is aimed at weeding out unroadworthy vehicles and enforcing strict PSV compliance.

In Makueni County, officers from the Kathonzweni Traffic Sub-Base conducted an outreach session at Kathonzweni Township for boda boda riders and pedestrians. Participants were educated on the timely renewal of riding documents, the mandatory use of helmets and reflector jackets, adherence to speed limits, the formation of organised SACCOs, and the legal obligation to stop at and report accident scenes to the police.

In Garissa County, traffic officers stationed at the Premier Bank stage along Kismayu Road sensitised local boda boda operators on key safety practices. Riders were urged to wear helmets and reflective gear consistently, observe urban speed limits, obey general traffic rules and refrain from carrying excess pillion passengers.

In Machakos County, officers from the KBC Traffic Base engaged commuters at the Joska area along the Nairobi–Kangundo Road. Passengers on board PSVs were sensitised on maintaining discipline while boarding and alighting, the life-saving importance of fastening seatbelts, common causes of road traffic accidents and the need to report reckless driving or accidents promptly.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to both enforcement crackdowns and public sensitisation initiatives.

“We urge motorists, PSV operators, boda boda riders and pedestrians to continue cooperating with law enforcement officers and to adhere strictly to the Traffic Act to prevent accidents and safeguard lives”, it said.

Source: NPS