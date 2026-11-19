US President Donald Trump has met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, saying ahead of the meeting that “wonderful things can come out of this”

Earlier, Trump told US media that he “briefly” spoke to Xi Jinping about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling his removal from the company a “real tragedy” – Huang admitted to an affair with a woman who is accused of being an asset for China

Trump, Putin and China’s Xi Jinping are due to hold three-way talks later – the first time the leaders of these countries have held a formal meeting; read how the meeting is an opportunity for the Chinese leader to exude power

Topics thought to be on the agenda include the wars in Ukraine and Iran, nuclear proliferation, trade tensions and developments in artificial intelligence