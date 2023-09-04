Africa has the resources needed to drive green growth, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking at the opening of the Africa Climate Summit, President William Ruto said the continent’s resources currently being used in developing green technologies, can be the main source of revenue needed to drive green growth.

The President called for a relook at how to actualize the quest towards sustainable development that is cognizant of the need to go green.

The President said that if an inventory of the natural resources being used in the development of green technologies, like electric cars and motorcycles whose batteries are made from nikel, cobalt and lithium were tabulated and each resource given its accrued value, the continent would finance its needs for green growth.

President Ruto who spoke at the opening of the Africa Climate Summit that began in Nairobi said that indigenous people mostly found on the continent are a reservoir of indigenous knowledge capable of ensuring sustainable agriculture practices, restorative agriculture, that also ensure ecosystem regeneration.

The Head of State urged African countries have a paradigm shift in tackling climate change, without the usual blame game of who polluted more.

President Ruto said that the Nairobi declaration will give Africa the needed impetus towards realizing the dream of a continent well on its way to adaptation to climate change.