President William Ruto has commended the Police for their actions that ensured live and properties were protected during the ongoing anti government protests.

Speaking after issuing title deeds to residents of Ngaremara, Isiolo County, the President said police upheld peace during their confrontation with protesters even as he promised action on those involved in acts of hooliganism.

Accused by the Opposition of using excessive force in their repulsing of demonstrators, the National Police Service has been on the spot in the ongoing anti-government protests.

During his visit to the county of Isiolo and Meru counties the Head of State said the Government has implemented robust measures to support farmers to increase food production.

Under the Government’s subsidized fertilizer programme, he went on the cost of the input will be reduced to Ksh 2,500 from the current Ksh 3,500 a bag.

“We want to produce more to eradicate hunger and ease the cost of living in our country,” he said.

Reporting by Yusuf Farah