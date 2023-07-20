Babu Owino, six others to remain in custody until Friday

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and six others will spend another night in custody at Kileleshwa Police Station after Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina deferred their bail ruling to Friday.

Lawyers representing the legislator accused the prosecution of disregarding the constitution by presenting him in court past mandatory twenty four hours.

Babu was arrested at JKIA on 18th July after he landed from Mombasa.

The prosecution opposed the release of the accused who were paraded before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina few minutes past 5:00 pm arguing that they would jeopardize national security.

The defence counsels, however, opposed the application by the prosecution on grounds that no compelling reasons were provided to deny the accused persons right to bail.

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina has also granted permission that Babu be escorted to hospital after his lawyers said he is ailing and had been denied proper medical attention.

The bail application ruling will be delivered on Friday at 9:00 am.

Reporting by Ruth Wamboi