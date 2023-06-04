President Ruto pledges support to Rhino Charge organizers

President William Ruto has assured the organizers of the annual Rhino Charge challenge of the government’s support for their efforts toward environmental conservation.

The Head of state made the remarks as the curtains came down on this year’s Rhino charge challenge at Nkoteyia Community Conservancy in Samburu County.

President Ruto hailed the organizers for their commitment to environmental conservation over the years.

“I am very grateful to be here with you this morning. Congratulations to the organisers. Your partnership in fencing off some of the assets around the water towers is something we are eternally grateful. What you have done in Mount Kenya…what you are doing in the Aberdares…what you are about to start in Kakamega and shortly, we will be working with you in fencing the Mau so that we can preserve this asset for the current generation and the one to come,” the President said.

This year’s Rhino charge challenge raised 173 Million shillings.

President Ruto further promised that the government will work the Rhino Ark, organisers of the Rhino Charge, to ensure that their conservation efforts are sustained.

“I want to agree with you that what you have done, the government is going to match it shilling for shilling because of the tremendous contribution you are making to matters environment and matters that would usually be the responsibility of the government of Kenya. I want to thank the Rhino Ark Conservation Trust and assure you of my partnership and that of the government,” President Ruto said.

The overall 2023 Rhino Charge challenge winner was Mark Glen in Car No. 48. Sean Avery in Car No 38 and Graham McKittrick driving Car No. 5 came in second and third respectively.

Glen was ecstatic following his win saying: “It was absolutely amazing,this is our sixth title and have equalled the guy who had won it the most. So, next year, we are going to come back and try to win a seventh title. It was an absolutely amazing course…the hills were rather radical out there,” Glen said.

The Modified Class Category was claimed by Car No. 60 entered by Ajitesh Kapoor whereas the unmodified category was claimed by Car No. 9 driven by John Bowden.

The highest fundraiser was Adil Khawaja of Car No. 44 with Ksh 60 million up from KSh 21.7 million in last year’s action. Peter Kinyua’s Car No. 23 and Tim Carstens’ Car No 63 were the second and third-highest fundraiser respectively.

One of the primary objectives of the Rhino Charge Challenge is to generate funds for environment conservation initiatives. This year’s Rhino Charge Challenge attracted 52 cars.