President Ruto to preside over ground breaking of Nyamira County Industrial Park

President William Ruto will on Friday preside over the ground breaking of the County aggregation and industrial park in Nyamira.

The industrial park which will be located less than five kilometers from the county headquarters will serve as a hub for agricultural processing and manufacturing.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Trade, the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) has identified Nyamira as among the two lead counties for the development and promotion of agriculture.

The project will also provide a link between farmers, industries, and the market both nationally and internationally.

“By aggregating agricultural produce and establishing processing facilities within the park, this industrial park will empower the local community access employment opportunities, provide warehousing facility that will be utilized for packaging purposes giving impetus to the County’s mainstay banana production,” the statement reads in part.

While welcoming the project, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo noted that the industrial park is the first step towards placing the County on the world map.

“This project will allow our people to access the international market and financial institutions which over time shall attract direct local and foreign investment,” he said.