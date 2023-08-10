Over 30,000 students miss KMTC slots

A large number of students will not be able to pursue health-related courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) after they missed slots.

According to Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), slightly over 11,000 students are set to join the 71 campuses across the country.

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Mercy Muthoni Thursday told the National Assembly Committee on Health that 42,610 had applied for different courses as such over 30,000 students would miss out on the admissions.

This is the first time medical course applications have been onboarded onto the KUCCPS system. Interested candidates had until August 4, 2023, to apply for the September 2023 semester.

Institutions that registered the highest intakes were in Kisii and Kericho while Lamu, Samburu and Tana River counties had the lowest enrolment.

She revealed that KUCCPS averted several attempts by some applicants to use fake certificates to register, and the matter is currently under investigation.