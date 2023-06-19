CA unable to pull down Mackenzie’s social media content, Chiloba tells Senate Committee

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) says it lacks the authorization to pull down social media content produced by controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie.

Appearing before the Senate Adhoc Committee investigating Shakahola deaths, CA Director General Ezra Chiloba said the Authority faced various limitations in dealing Mackenzie’s content in social media.

Chiloba explained to the Committee that CA is legally required to seek permission from respective social media platforms before taking any action to pull down the content generated by Mackenzie.

The Senate Adhoc Committee which is chaired by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana is investigating the proliferation of religious organisations in Kenya after thousands of people starved to death under the teachings of controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Mackenzie is accused of brainwashing his followers into starving to death on the belief that they would meet Jesus Christ.

At least 366 bodies have so far been exhumed from Shakahola forest and the larger Chakama Ranch where the embattled preacher held his victims.

The government has disclosed that there still exist mass graves in the Chakama Ranch that are yet to be exhumed.