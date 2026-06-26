PS Bitok reassures tourists as sector battles Ebola-related cancellations

The government has assured Kenyans and visitors that the country is prepared to respond to any potential Ebola emergency, saying no case of the disease has been reported.

Speaking during the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Annual Symposium at Diamonds Hotel in Malindi, Kilifi County, Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said reports suggesting Kenya had Ebola cases are misleading, noting that the measures being implemented are precautionary.

“I want to assure both Kenyans and our international guests that Kenya is safe. There is no Ebola case in the country. The government has put in place watertight measures to detect, contain and respond to any suspected case. We urge tourists from across the world not to cancel their travel plans. Kenya is open, safe and ready to welcome you,” Bitok said.

The PS called on government agencies responsible for tourism promotion to intensify marketing efforts to help the country achieve its target of attracting five million visitors by December this year.

Bitok said Kenya currently receives about 1.5 million visitors annually, a figure he described as below the country’s tourism potential.

Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi defended the establishment of quarantine centres, saying the facilities are precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the country is prepared in case of an outbreak, given the movement of people between Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo where Ebola cases have been reported.

“We support all measures to ensure Kenya is ready to handle any case, should it arise. But as of now, we are safe, and we want the world to know that,” she said.

KAHC National Chairman Christopher Musau challenged the government to address misinformation linking Kenya to the Ebola outbreak, saying the claims have affected the tourism sector through cancelled bookings.

“The government has assured us that there is no Ebola in Kenya and we should take that as a good sign and spread the message. A lot of misinformation has hit the tourism sector very hard,” Musau said.