Meru doctors’ strike enters fourth week as patients struggle to access healthcare

Residents of Meru County continue to face disruptions in accessing healthcare services as the doctors’ strike enters its fourth week, affecting operations in public health facilities.

Patients seeking treatment at county hospitals have been turned away or forced to endure long waits due to the absence of doctors.

The prolonged industrial action has left thousands of residents struggling to access essential medical care, with expectant mothers, children, the elderly, and patients with chronic illnesses among those most affected.

The situation has forced some patients to seek treatment in neighbouring counties, while others have turned to private hospitals where the cost of healthcare remains unaffordable for many families.

Some residents say they have been forced to delay seeking medical attention altogether due to financial constraints, raising concerns over the impact of the strike on public health.

Efforts to resolve the dispute between the county government and doctors’ representatives have yet to yield a breakthrough, with no agreement reached to end the industrial action.

The medics maintained that failure by county government to implement a Return-to-Work Agreement signed in May 2026 led to the strike.

They accused the county administration of failing to honour key commitments contained in the agreement.

“We have engaged the Meru County government in meetings and so far, they have not honoured the agreement we signed. They have since refused to pay doctors hired on contract as per the CBA rates and therefore, we are still on strike,” said Dr Kananu Kubai, Chairperson of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Eastern region.

The doctors also raised concerns over staffing shortages that have increased their workload, delayed promotions, salary stagnation, continued reliance on short-term contracts, and failure to grant study leave for professional development.

They argued that the unresolved issues have affected healthcare workers’ welfare and the quality of services offered to residents.