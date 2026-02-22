KQ cancels New York flights over severe weather conditions

Kenya Airways (KQ) has cancelled its Nairobi-New York flights due to adverse weather conditions in the United States.

In a statement, KQ explained that a Blizzard Warning and severe weather conditions that includes heavy snowfall in New York had affected operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) causing the airline to suspended all flight operations for specific periods effective Sunday 22nd February 2026.

“We wish to inform our customers that due to a Blizzard Warning and severe weather conditions affecting several parts of the United States, including heavy snowfall in New York, operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) have been significantly impacted and the airport authorities have suspended all flight operations for specific periods effective Sunday 22nd February 2026.” Read the statement.

KQ notes that as a result, flights KQ 002 – Nairobi (NBO) to New York (JFK) on 22 February 2026 and KQ 003 – New York (JFK) to Nairobi (NBO) on 23 February 2026 have been cancelled.

The airline plans to resume operations with KQ 002 on 24 February 2026 and KQ 003 on 25th February 2026 as scheduled.

“We plan to operate KQ 002 on 24 February 2026 and KQ 003 on 25th February 2026 as scheduled once the weather improves and is safe to operate,” the statement noted.

KQ said its actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant airport stakeholders and committed to provide further updates directly to customers soon as new information becomes available.