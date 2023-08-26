Wang Yi: Xi’s visit enhances China-Africa traditional friendship

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s South Africa trip enhances the traditional friendship between China and Africa, builds new consensus on South-South cooperation and adds positive energy to peace and development, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and foreign minister, said on Friday.

Xi attended the 15th BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa and paid a state visit to South Africa from Monday to Thursday. While in the country, Xi co-chaired with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue.

This is Xi’s fourth state visit to South Africa as Chinese president, Wang said, adding that the Chinese president had long and in-depth talks with Ramaphosa.

During their talks, Xi called on both sides to remain strategic partners with high-level mutual trust, development partners for common progress, friendly partners with deep mutual understanding and goodwill, global partners safeguarding justice, and to jointly build a high-level community with a shared future for the two countries.

Wang said that Xi’s visit yielded fruitful results, as the two heads of state witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in such fields as the Belt and Road cooperation, new energy and electricity, agricultural products, special economic zones and industrial parks, blue economy, scientific and technological innovation, and higher education.

The visit demonstrates the important consensus and shared interests of the two countries on major international issues, Wang said.

During the visit, Xi pointed out that BRICS should not become a closed and inward-looking group, instead it should be an open and inclusive platform to attract new members and pool new forces, which meets the practical development needs of BRICS and serves the common interests of BRICS countries, according to Wang.

The BRICS summit made a political decision to invite Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Iran and Ethiopia to join BRICS, and extended welcome to other interested and eligible developing countries to join the group, Wang pointed out, saying that this is a major historic moment in the development process of BRICS.

Noting that there are various paths leading to modernization, Xi said during the visit that the African people have the most say on which path suits Africa best, and advancing modernization through integration is the independent choice made by African countries and people.

On this path to modernization, the Chinese president added, China has all along been a firm supporter, and walking side by side with Africa.

Xi reaffirmed China’s support for the African Union to join the Group of 20, announcing that China will host the ninth conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation next year, Wang said.

African leaders said the African side firmly adheres to the one-China policy, supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi, and will continue to push for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Wang added, highlighting Xi’s remarks that China has been and will always remain a member of developing countries.