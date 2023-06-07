Raila threatens to call for countrywide protests over Finance Bill 2023

Kenyans should ready themselves for countrywide protests over the cost of living.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga says the protests will commence once he blows the trumpet.

He is urging Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and fight for their rights when called upon to do so.

Raila claims the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration has failed to address concerns raised by millions of Kenyans regarding the high cost of living and instead was hell-bent on slapping them with an unbearable tax regime.

“Kenyans are hurting. They are suffering. They came to power through the backdoor when they were not ready to govern and now want to pour their inefficiency on poor Kenyans”, Raila said at Chungwa House Wednesday when he met members of the Gusii Community living in Nairobi.

With the contentious Finance Bill 2023 set to be tabled in the National Assembly Thursday, the ODM leader says he will address the nation on the material day over the Bill with an aim of giving Kenyans the way forward.

“They want to table the controversial bill in parliament tomorrow for the second reading and then have the Treasury CS present the budget statement on Thursday next week. They are determined to have it passed, but Kenyans will resist,” he charged.

According to him, Kenyans should brace for harsh economic times ahead if Parliament passes the controversial Finance Bill 2023 which he says will inflict them with more pain if implemented in its current state.