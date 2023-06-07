Police in Nyahururu intercept 392 crates of illicit brew

Police in Laikipia County on Wednesday impounded 392 crates on repackaged illicit brew in Manguu slum, Nyahururu.

The operation was a collaboration between Nyahururu Deputy County Commissioner and the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mutheki Ndambuki, who is the DCC Nyahururu Sub-county, stated that they raided a house in Manguù slum in the outskirts of Nyahururu, where the repackaging of adulterated brew was taking place.

He cautioned those engaging in illegal activities in the county, emphasizing that the government will not tolerate crime and any illegal businesses in the region.

The DCC said they are working with KRA and KEBS to identify any illegal products being snitched to the market and the culprits will face full force of the law.

He thanked the locals for their continued support in the fight illicit brew, urging them to report any suspected cases to the nearest police station for immediate action to be taken