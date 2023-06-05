Reprieve for counties with Treasury set to release more funds mid-June

County governments will receive their last batch of funds’ disbursement this financial year on the 19th of this month.

This was revealed Monday by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after a meeting with the Council of Governors.

During the meeting convened under the auspices of the Intergovernmental Budget Economic Council, IBEC, it was disclosed that the total outstanding balance to the counties stands at Ksh. 94.35 billion.

So far, Ksh 305.25 billion have been allocated since January with arrears in the months of April, May, and June.

But that was not all. The meeting also deliberated the issue of pending bills, which has been a thorn in the flesh for many county chiefs. The DP disclosed that the council of governors wanted the matter prioritized and sought intervention mechanism to address them in respective counties.

“Pending bills were defined as valid invoices properly delivered and are outstanding at the end of a financial year. Ineligible pending bills cannot be expunged from Pending Bills until the proposed committee sits and makes the decision. Governors are given liberty to verify their bills and make payment plans on the verified bills within 2 weeks,” said Gachagua.

“An additional week will be designated for engagement and negotiation between the counties and the Controller (COB) to reach a mutual agreement on pertinent issues. However, the expansive counties shall be given a longer period,” he added