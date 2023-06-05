DP Gachagua calls on Governors to attend Coffee Conference in Meru

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked governors from coffee growing areas to participate in the Coffee stakeholders conference, which he has convened this week in Meru from 8th – 10th June, 2023.

Speaking when he chaired the Intergovernmental Budget Economic Council (IBEC) at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Monday, Gachagua said the reforms in the coffee sub-sector require high-level interventions from all stakeholders, including the governors for easier implementation.

“We will hold a stakeholders Conference on coffee reforms in the subsector. I urge the governors and County Executive Committee Members to attend in person. We will come up with measures to make sure the farmers get commensurate returns for their sweat,” he said.

The Deputy President said the reforms will have far-reaching implications that will, among other issues, ensure coffee becomes the leading foreign exchange earner for the country.

On the ongoing crackdown on illicit brew and drug abuse, the Deputy President asked the Governors to allocate license revenue to rehabilitation initiatives. He said the number of public rehabilitation centres in the country is limited while private facilities are too expensive for poor families.

Private facilities charge from about Sh100,000 and even more per month, depending on the facility.

“This is too expensive for many. We urge counties to consider that all revenue collected from licensing be availed to deal with rehabilitation and advocacy,” he said.

The Deputy President said the national government will present a proposal to the Council of Governors on a framework on funds utilisation.

He also called for cooperation among State agencies including the National Police Service, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in harmonising the licensing policies.

“We call for a multisectoral approach to licensing for the national government to bring sanity,” said Gachagua

The DP has been leading the war against Illicit alcohol and drug abuse, especially in Central and Rift Valley regions.

He said multi-agency approach in the crackdown against illicit alcohol and drug abuse is bearing fruit, and treatment facilities will support those recovering.

The war on drugs and illicit alcohol, he said, will only be won if relevant stakeholders work together.

He also urged the county governments to support the affordable housing programme.

“We are grateful to those counties which have identified land for affordable housing for our people. I appeal to the other counties, to do so,” he said.

On promoting investment at the counties, the Deputy President also called for collaboration in land adjudication for issuance of title deeds.

“We have had good cooperation with the County Government of Narok. We can discuss provision of funds for surveyors,” he said.