Rescuers search rubble for survivors as Venezuela earthquakes kill at least 235

“We’re trying to rescue as many people alive as possible,” he said.

Venezuela’s main international airport in Maiquetía on the outskirts of Caracas has been closed due to serious damage, the country’s interim president said. Video from inside the terminal showed dust and debris falling from the ceiling.

About 250km (155 miles) northwest of Caracas, another verified video showed a multi-storey building, reportedly a hotel, collapsed in Tucacas on the coast.

Aftershocks have continued to ripple through the area, with at least 30 recorded after the two earthquakes, Delcy Rodríguez told state-run television channel Venezolana de Televisión.

It is likely the death toll will rise further. The USGS said: “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”

It estimated there was a 42% chance of more than 10,000 deaths and a 33% chance of more than 100,000 as a result of the earthquakes, based on a range of factors including previous, similar quakes and the size of the nearby population.

These figures were issued to help the emergency response and are not an exact prediction. They were calculated based on previous earthquakes with similar characteristics, as well and other factors such as the size and depth of each quake.

Other elements play into the potential injuries and deaths, including the quality of the buildings and the time of day the quakes hit.

Venezuela lies over the meeting point of two tectonic plates and the earthquakes were likely caused by the sudden release of friction between them.

Caracas-based journalist Luis Hernandez told BBC Newsday that assessing the true scale of the damage would be difficult, with power cuts and internet failures complicating the situation.

“Due to the economic crisis in the country, it is very difficult for us to assess,” he said.

Cabello told VTV that the Altamira and Los Palos Grandes neighbourhoods of Caracas were the worst hit.

The two were also among the worst-affected in 1967, when the last major earthquake to hit the Venezuelan capital struck, killing 200 people.

The second earthquake is the strongest to hit Venezuela since 1900, USGS records show.

“It’s the strongest quake I’ve ever felt in my life,” said BBC Mundo’s Nicole Kolster.

Kolster, who lives on the seventh floor of an apartment building in Los Palos Grandes, added: “It was so strong that I thought the building was going to fall on top of me.”

Colombians reportedly felt the earthquake hundreds of kilometres away in the capital, Bogotá.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wrote on X: “My heart, my infinite embrace, and my prayers are with every Venezuelan home in these hours of anguish.”

Delcy Rodríguez said rescuers were working to reach survivors, with support being sent from the US, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Qatar.

The disaster serves as the first test of Venezuela’s new relationship with the US since President Donald Trump ordered the capture of its President Nicolás Maduro in January. Trump said he had instructed his government “to get ready to move quickly”.