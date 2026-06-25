PS Ng’eno: Mau Forest recovery mission restoring ecosystems, livelihoods

Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary Dr. Eng. Festus Ng’eno has hailed the impact of the Mau Forest Complex Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Programme (MFC-ICLIP), disclosing that the initiative is already restoring degraded ecosystems while improving livelihoods for thousands of households living around Kenya’s largest water tower.

Speaking during a visit by First Lady Rachel Ruto to the programme at Baringo Primary School in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, Dr. Ng’eno said the initiative was born out of a desire to reverse decades of environmental degradation that had severely affected the Mau Forest Complex and the communities that depend on it.

“It is a fulfilling moment because when I conceptualized MFC-ICLIP as a 10-year community-owned, partner-driven programme, I was responding to a conviction to reverse the degradation of the Mau Forest that I have witnessed in my lifetime,” he said.

The Principal Secretary recounted how the region once enjoyed higher rainfall, cleaner rivers and more productive farms before environmental degradation began taking a toll on livelihoods and natural resources.

“Not long ago, this area was colder, received more rainfall, had cleaner rivers and productive farms. As the forest degraded, we became not only the drivers of the destruction, but also its victims,” he said.

Dr. Ng’eno noted that women and girls have borne the greatest burden of environmental decline, often walking longer distances in search of firewood and water as forest resources diminished.

According to the PS, the programme was designed to address both environmental and socio-economic challenges by integrating forest restoration, livelihood improvement, environmental education, circular economy initiatives and community participation.

“The MFC-ICLIP is a mission to restore the Mau Forest to its former beauty and value at the local, national, regional and international levels, while renewing its ability to sustain freshwater systems, regulate rainfall, support agriculture and secure millions of livelihoods,” he said.

Launched by President William Ruto in October 2025, the programme has grown into a broad partnership bringing together national and county governments, development partners, private sector players, schools, conservation groups and local communities under the rallying call, “Linda Mau, Boresha Maisha.”

Dr. Ng’eno reported that the programme has already restored more than 1,500 hectares of degraded forest through the planting of approximately 1.5 million tree seedlings in the Marindas and Gacharage restoration sites.

The initiative has also attracted significant support through its Adopt-a-Forest campaign, with leaders and institutions collectively adopting 1,635 hectares for restoration. Among those who have joined the effort are President William Ruto, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank and Kenya Power.

During the event, First Lady Rachel Ruto adopted an additional section of forest land, further strengthening the restoration programme.

Over and beyond environmental conservation, the PS says the programme has focused on improving livelihoods for communities living around the forest. Dr. Ng’eno said over ten thousand farmers have benefited as a result.

“We have supported over 10,230 farmers across potato, pyrethrum, avocado, tree nursery, dairy, fodder and beekeeping value chains. These interventions are already improving productivity, household incomes and environmental stewardship,” he said.

The programme is also piloting coffee and tea farming while preparing to introduce cocoa cultivation as part of efforts to diversify incomes and reduce pressure on forest resources.

The event was attended by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Ambassador Ida Odinga, Environment Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa, Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, local leaders and development partners supporting the initiative.

Dr. Ng’eno emphasized that restoring the Mau Forest is about securing Kenya’s environmental future, protecting water resources and strengthening community resilience.

“Protecting the Mau Forest is not just an ecological priority, it is a moral responsibility,” he said.