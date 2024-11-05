Ahead of its November 6 premiere, Showmax hosted a screening party for its new Kenyan comedy Black n Blue.

KBC Digital had the opportunity to see the show which informs our review.

Black n Blue, the latest Showmax Original set to premiere on Wednesday, November 6, stands out as a rare feat of comedic brilliance.

Fresh, finely crafted, and unashamedly Kenyan, this mockumentary-style show which shares a genre with international hits such as Modern Family and The Office, is poised to redefine local television comedy.

Kenya’s comedy scene has evolved remarkably over the years and for audiences who grew up with classics like KBC’s Vitimbi, this new series may as well become a comedy classic for the modern era.

Written with Kenyan viewers in mind, Black n Blue bridges Kenyanisms with contemporary comedy, portraying the fictional Kambi Moja police post in authentically and hilariously.

What is it about?

Set in the fictional Kambi Moja police post, Black n Blue chronicles an experimental rebranding by the Kenyan Police.

Their unconventional strategy? Appointing a civilian as the Officer Commanding Station (OCS).

This setup alone is brimming with comedic potential, and the show, directed by Abdi Shuria and King “Mushking” Muriuki, more than delivers.

One of the show’s defining strengths is its stellar writing and direction. The characters’ impeccable timing in turning to the camera for quick asides or bemused reactions, not only enhances the humour but also lends a sense of connection to the audience which makes each moment feel alive and uniquely engaging.

Black n Blue‘s standout star is Kalasha winner, Gitura Kamau, who brings the civilian OCS, Ibraah, to life with hilarious flair.

Ibraah’s cavalier disregard for police protocols and budgeting is the comic engine that drives each episode, constantly landing him (and the police post) in hot water. Kamau’s performance is at once chaotic and charming.

In addition, the series also benefits from an expertly chosen ensemble cast, each bringing depth to their roles.

For example, Lydia Gitachu who plays Deputy OCS Bridget is brilliant in her role as an exasperated policewoman who has to babysit an incompetent civilian OCS and still professionally manage the day-to-day running of the police post.

Annstella Karimi plays a young police officer more concerned with her social media account, being an influencer and star than she is with her job.

While Collins Koyo plays Kambi Moja’s womanizer who envisions himself a feminist.

The talented cast and well-written characters enrich the show by capturing the essence of a Kenyan community in ways that feel both genuine and entertaining.

How the show came to be

Inspired by Shuria’s own experiences with Kenyan police, Black n Blue uses humor to touch on real-life frustrations.

“The idea for Black & Blue came to me as I reflected on my numerous interactions with the Kenyan police, which, in the past, have not always been positive,” says Shuria.

“I have always believed that where there is tragedy, there is also humour. For me, humour is cathartic – it’s like a stress relief. I asked myself, ‘How can I take these negative experiences and inject humour into them as a tool to explore, discuss, and entertain?’

“The mockumentary format allowed us to explore the world of Kenyan policing in a lighthearted and entertaining way, while still shedding light on everyday topics.”

As the ninth Showmax Original of 2024 this series joins a growing list of high-quality local productions including Subterranea, the service’s first Sci-Fi drama which premiered on September 26.

The question isn’t whether Black n Blue is funny — that’s clear. But, will it raise the bar for future Kenyan comedies?

Starting November 6, audiences can tune in every Wednesday on Showmax, to watch the show that just might become Kenya’s next comedy classic.

Rating: 9/10